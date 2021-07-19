Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Volume of $368.73 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $296.44 or 0.00943369 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $368.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00100583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.78 or 0.99976025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,998,749 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.