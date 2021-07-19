Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $374,147.09 and approximately $14,825.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00100583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.78 or 0.99976025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,748,208 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.