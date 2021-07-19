Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Sprinklr stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

