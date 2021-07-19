Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

