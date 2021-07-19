First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

