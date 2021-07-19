MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

