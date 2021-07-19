Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR.B. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th.

SJR.B stock opened at C$36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.96. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

