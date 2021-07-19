Man Group plc Grows Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 402.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

