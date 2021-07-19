Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,565 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.