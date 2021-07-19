LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

