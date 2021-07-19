Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.77.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

