Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of GLUE stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.77.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
