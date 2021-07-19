QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

