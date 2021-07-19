Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $8.31 on Monday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

