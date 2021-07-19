Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

