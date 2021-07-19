Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $390.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

