Short Interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Grows By 31.3%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $662.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,842 shares of company stock valued at $347,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 36.9% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

