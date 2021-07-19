Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 107,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $290,225.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,055 shares of company stock worth $2,697,715 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

