Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.