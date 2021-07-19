AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 374,522 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.