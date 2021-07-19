AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Terex worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Terex stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.