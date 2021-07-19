AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 194,315 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 236.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

