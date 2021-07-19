Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $34,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

