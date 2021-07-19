iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.92 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.