Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,823 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.68% of STAG Industrial worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

