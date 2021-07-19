Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.93 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

