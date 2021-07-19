Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,884 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 51,929 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $2,136,359.06. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,961 shares of company stock worth $3,179,709 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $40.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

