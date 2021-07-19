Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $38,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,694,624 shares of company stock valued at $24,856,677. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

