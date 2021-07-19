Veritable L.P. Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

