Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.