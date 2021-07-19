Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 340.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Americold Realty Trust worth $39,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

