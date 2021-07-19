2,271 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.