Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $83,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

