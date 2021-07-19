Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPE opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

