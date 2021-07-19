NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares Dividend of $0.16

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.22. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.37.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.