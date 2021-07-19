ATC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $255,472.47 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $255,472.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00373613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.