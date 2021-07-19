Veritable L.P. Sells 2,230 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

