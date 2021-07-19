Veritable L.P. Invests $230,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 31,523 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

