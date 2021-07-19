Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $434.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

