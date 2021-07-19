Reviewing DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 5.03% 5.31% 3.05% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60

Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.97%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $2.46 billion 1.47 $88.00 million $0.69 12.07 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.28 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enable Midstream Partners.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company's natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in Oklahoma and North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 14,000 miles of gathering pipelines; 15 processing plants with 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 7 natural gas storage facilities with 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

