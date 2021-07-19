Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,072,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

