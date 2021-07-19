Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 48,543 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.01% of Belden worth $178,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Belden stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

