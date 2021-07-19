Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 90,751 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,751 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 14.74% of The Pennant Group worth $191,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 2.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

