Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Neogen by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Neogen by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Neogen by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Neogen by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

