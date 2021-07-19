Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

ALXN opened at $180.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

