HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,459 shares of company stock worth $1,485,251. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,531.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

