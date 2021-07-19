Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145,288 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.59% of Glaukos worth $61,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.