Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

