Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in News were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.22 on Monday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

