Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.