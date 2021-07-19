Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SYTAW opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

